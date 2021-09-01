FRSC impounds 1,700 vehicles in 8 months over unregistered number plates

The Corps Sector Commander in Lagos State, Olusegun Ogungbemide, made the disclosure during the special operation in preparation for ember months patrol activities in Ojota, Lagos.

Ogungbemide said that the command had also apprehended 45 vehicle owners who were charged before a mobile court since it began another pop-up enforcement patrol on Tuesday at Tollgate and Ikorodu axis to checkmate continuous abuse of number plates.

Ogungbemide noted that number plates were being abused with impunity in contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulations.

“Some drivers also make use of invalid registration and number plates; we have people that use number plate that are not recognised by law as they attach fancy number plates that are not recognized by Nigeria law.

“We have people that use logo of various motor brands rather than using their vehicles; we have those that are using their traditional title instead of their number plates,” he said.

Ogungbemide said that invalid and unregistered vehicle number plates should not be encouraged as the vehicle owner would be difficult to identify in a hit and run incident.

The sector commander said that unregistered number plates could also be difficult to identify if such vehicle was stolen.

He, therefore, warned that covering of number plate was against the National Road Traffic Regulations which states that number plate must be fixed in front of the vehicle uncovered.

Ogungbemide said that offenders were free to go if they were prepared to pay fine to avoid prosecution.