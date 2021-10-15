FRSC fingers Okada, Keke riders in 759 crashes, 136 deaths recorded in FCT

The event was organised by the FCT Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Thursday, in Abuja.

Ochi noted that road crashes were issues to ponder upon, and current policies were addressing the issues that had arisen.

“For us in the FCT, whatever we have put in place over the period have confirmed the fact that we are addressing the issues and we are sure that we will get to the roots of the matter.

“In FCT, we recorded 759 road crashes between January and the end of September 2021. We lost 136 persons during the period. 457 out of the 759, were serious and 169 involved Okada and Keke riders.

“Statistics have also shown that the number of persons involved in reckless driving, riding and use of roads are within the bracket of the less educated and that is why our emphasis is geared to educating the general public on the use of the roads.

“There is need for every road user to know the Highway Code, rights and privileges of road users,” Ochi said.

He noted that there were some unrepentant offenders that would know the right things to do, but would still go ahead to violate the traffic rules.

“Enforcement must go on. We are collaborating with the NMA, the Judiciary and other Agencies to ensure that the right things are done on the highways.