FRSC confirms 9 dead, 50 injured in Jigawa lone auto crash

Gambo said the incident was reported to the Corps at about 6:23 a.m. and it responded by arriving at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. and took the victims to Ringim General Hospital for medical attention.

He explained that 70 people were involved in the accident involving an articulated vehicle (DAF Trailer) with registration number TAR 357 XA, driven by Babangida Muhammad.

The spokesperson attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation by the driver of the vehicle.

However, the Police Command in the state, said 13 persons lost their lives while 32 others sustained injuries in the incident.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu, said the truck, loaded with over 50 passengers, cattle and goats, was from Maigatari LGA and heading to Lagos state.

“That on April 1, 2022, at about 0630hrs, information at our disposal revealed that a trailer truck with registration no TAR 357 XA, loaded with about 53 passengers, cows and goats from Maigatari LGA and heading to Lagos state and driven by one Babangida Mohammed, aged 28, of Azare LGA in Bauchi state, had an accident.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the said driver lost control on reaching a point called Kwanar Shafar in Ringim Area, and as a result, the vehicle fell and overturned.

“A team of Policemen rushed to the scene on rescue mission, where 13 persons, namely; Sani Alhaji-Ado, aged 25, Saleh Yusuf, 53, Aminu Mohammed, 35, Haruna Maigari, 20, Haruna Ubali, 25, Abdurrazak Lauwali, 30, all of Maigatari LGA, Abdulmutallab Hamza, 20, of Kaugama LGA, Anas Ibrahim, 35, of Garki LGA, all in Jigawa state, Naziru Khalid, 30, of Gabasawa LGA in Kano state, Nuraddeen Mohammed, 25, of Dangora Dingas in Niger Republic and three others that are yet to be identified, were confirmed dead.

“In the same vein, about 32 persons were conveyed to Ringim General Hospital for treatment, where four of them – Adamu Gagare, aged 30, of Maigatari LGA, Ado Habu, 20, of Kaugama LGA, Rabiu Ibrahim, 35, of Machina LGA in Yobe state, Arma, 40, of Dokin Fulani in Katsina state, were referred to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse for further treatment,” Shiisu said.

He added the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Sale, has condoled with the families of the deceased passengers and sympathised with the injured.

The spokesperson quoted the Sale as advising drivers to avoid speeding, wrongful overtaking, making or receiving phone call while driving.