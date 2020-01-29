Mr Garaba Kanya, the Public Relations Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sokoto Sector Command, told newsmen on Wednesday that the accident occurred on Monday night.

Kanya said the crash involved a commercial Toyota Avensis car conveying 11 persons which skidded off the road and a hit some trees when the driver lost control.

He said others who sustained injuries were hospitalized at Gwadabawa General Hospital.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the Sole Administrator of Gwadabawa local government, Alhaji Aminu Aya, has commiserate with the families of the deceased and prayed Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.