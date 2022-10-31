FRSC confirms 11 dead, one unconscious in Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway auto-crash

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Toby, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu.

Toby said that that accident followed a collision between a 14-seater bus with 12 occupants and a truck with a driver and his conductor.

He said that those on the 14-seater bus were making a night journey from Owerri, Imo State capital, to Kano.

He said FRSC marshals were deployed to the scene of the accident immediately they were contacted by public-spirited individuals, adding that “immediately we called in the state fire service men”.

According to him, “it is highly likely that the 14-seater bus might have carried at least one or two gallons of fuel that got ignited immediately the collision took place.

“It was not just an accident but a serious fire scene in which the state fire service spent several minutes and a reinforcement of their water truck to put out.

“Then, we (FRSC officials), moved in and recovered the trapped and dead bodies in the bus.

“The only survival of the bus, who jumped out of the bus forcefully and still unconscious, have been taken by our personnel to the accident and emergency ward of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu,” he said.

The commander noted that the identity of the 14-seater bus was unclear even when its registration number KTG 41 XD was verified on the FRSC system; it was not identified to anybody.

“This development has made contact tracing of the victims’ relatives difficult for the corps,” he said.

Toby advised motorists and passengers to refrain from the temptation of night travels and “learn to plan their journeys ahead of time during the day time”.