FRSC cautions drivers after 6 d*e, others injured in Niger road accident

Kumar Tsukwam, the corps’ Sector Commander, gave the caution after six people were recorded dead in an accident that occurred in the Malam Tanko area of Abuja-Kaduna Road in Niger State.

Tsukwam, while confirming the demise of the automobile crash victim, also stated that several other persons have been hospitalized.

The accident which occurred on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 5:50 p.m., involved two commercial buses marked BRE147 XA and another one without registration number.

“The victims and the corpses were taken to Sabon Wuse General Hospital and the vehicles were handed over to the police division in Tafa LGA,” he said.

Blaming the accident on speeding, diversion and loss of control, the FRSC advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

This automobile crash, however, happened barely a week after 20 passengers were burnt to death when a bus collided with another vehicle and caught fire in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the accident happened in the Ibarapa area of Oyo on Friday, September 9.

“It was a fatal accident. We counted more than 20 human bodies burnt completely. They had a head-on collision and the two vehicles … which were both conveying passengers, caught fire and got burnt beyond repair,” Gbenga Obalowo, a community leader of Ibarapa said as he confirmed the incident.