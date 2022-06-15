FRSC awards heroic tanker driver for averting road crash

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that a brave driver had risked his life to move a burning diesel tanker from a petrol station on Friday, June 10 in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This was through the ever-busy East-West road to avert a mass casualty event as a result of the raging tanker fire. The driver was courageous enough to save lives and property that could have been caught in the explosion.

Kazeem said that the tanker driver’s display of professionalism had endeared the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi to bestow upon him an award for rare exhibition of bravery.

He said that the award shall be given to him at a date to be announced soon.

Kareem described the heroic act as; “patriotic, sacrificial, selfless and highly commendable.”

He said that the commendation was done to reaffirm the position of the Corps, adding that the agency did not only punish drivers when they contravened the law, but also commended them when they displayed professionalism in driving.