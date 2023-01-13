ADVERTISEMENT
FRSC arrests 11,557 suspected traffic offenders in Kano

Mr Zubairu Mato, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command, says the corps arrested 11,557 suspected traffic offenders in 2022.

FRSC
FRSC

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano that those arrested committed 13,718 offences.

The sector commander listed the offences to include failure to produce driver’s licence, overloading, exceeding speed limit and failure to have registered number plates.

“From December 2022 to date, the FRSC has also arrested 8,700 motorcycles and vehicles which do not have registered plate numbers.

“The FRSC also impounded 11,312 vehicles last year,” he said.

According to him, in 2021, 300 road accidents were recorded in the state while in 2022, the figure reduced to 226.

The sector commander said that the number of victims rescued from accident scenes increased in 2022, as 489 were rescued in 2021, while in 2022, 845 were rescued.

“The number of people killed in 2021 is 273, while in 2022, the number stood at 215; the number of those injured in 2021 is 1,689, while that of 2022 is 1,035.

“The number of those involved in road accidents in 2021 is 2,451 while in 2022, the number reduced to 1,805, ” he said.

Mato said that the command conducted early morning patrols at motor parks to educate drivers on the importance of obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“FRSC Kano State Command has also visited religious places to encourage them to imbibe traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

According to him, the number of mobile courts in the state is 52.

He said that the mobile courts convicted 1,606 offenders and acquitted 225.

He urged parents to stop their underage from driving, describing it as dangerous.

Mato expressed satisfaction at the role of media professionals in public enlightenment, and sought their continued cooperation in enlightening the public on road safety.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
