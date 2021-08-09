FrieslandCampina WAMCO unveils Coast, Olympic,Nunu milk with #Word twist campaign

For example, “You can now Coast to natural goodness like the fastest man alive cruises to Olympic medals with one Nunu milk a day in your meal.”

Speaking on the development, the Marketing Manager, Omolara Banjoko disclosed that the campaign became necessary following FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s acquisition of PZ Nutricima and its brands; Olympic, Coast and Nunu.

“These brands have an existing portfolio across different formats with varied strengths in the different regions of the country. Hence, with this campaign, we plan to strengthen the perception of the brands leveraging FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s strong heritage” Banjoko said.

She further explained “We are committed to bringing affordable and readily available quality dairy products to Nigerian consumers and with this acquisition we will be able to meet the growing demands of our consumers.

“Coast Milk promises natural goodness and therefore it is a perfect match that will work well with consumers who wish to stick to natural made products. Adults have a myriad of responsibilities to attend to daily and with Olympic milk, they are assured of getting the right nutrients that will cater to their energy needs and active lifestyle.

“Nunu offers nutrient-rich milk that can conveniently be used by consumers and businesses looking to upgrade their everyday meal and intermediate products. Olympic, Nunu and Coast milk are back like they never left and we encourage people to look out for the brands in their neighborhood” Banjoko said.

To participate, visit the social media handles on Facebook @OlympicNigeria, @NUNUMilkNG @CoastMilk and on Instagram @coastmilkng and @olympicnigeria @nunumilkng

FrieslandCampina WAMCO will continue to expand its portfolio, particularly through low unit price packs and by strengthening its distribution reach in the market.