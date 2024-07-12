ADVERTISEMENT
Friends mourn 25-year-old lady who died 7 months after wedding

Nurudeen Shotayo

The deceased's husband and friends expressed deep grief on social media over the unfortunate incident.

Endurance Gunat [The Punch]
Endurance Gunat [The Punch]

The 25-year-old lady reportedly walked down the aisle on December 9, 2023, and breathed her last on Sunday, July 6, 2024.

Born on March 21, 1999, the Plateau State indigene died at the Luna Hospital in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

As of the time of filing this report, the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

However, her remains will be interned at the family burial ground in Tangur, Bokkos, after a burial service slated for COCIN Central Church in Bokkos on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Taking to social media to express their grief over the development, friends and family members of the deceased, including her husband, Gunat Japhet, spoke glowingly about her.

Friends mourn 25-year-old lady who died 7 months after wedding
Friends mourn 25-year-old lady who died 7 months after wedding Pulse Nigeria

A Facebook user, Fuki Christian Daniel, who described the deceased as his friend's wife, recalled how the Gunats got married two weeks after his own wedding at the same church.

The sorrowful Facebook user reflected on the fragility of life while expressing concern over what appears to be a trend of untimely deaths among the younger generation.

“I feel very sad. On a daily basis, a targeted age of young people keep going,” he said.

“God, teach us to number our days as death is inevitable and a snitch. Rest in peace, dear. It is well when Jesus is involved,” Daniel added as he turned to faith for solace.

Announcing his wife's passing on the social media platform three days ago, the deceased's husband had written, “What a Black Sunday!” with the post attracting over 520 condolence messages as at the last check.

Japhet also shared details of the burial arrangements of the deceased on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

