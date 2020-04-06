According to the young man, he fought with someone at Kaneshie market and hit his neck with an iron rod, so he was sentenced for assault which he served at the Nsawam prison.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Ofosu Afriyie who claimed to be a native of Konongo in the Ashanti region of Ghana could not hold back tears as he lamented of being helpless and unprotected against the deadly coronavirus.

He said it would cost him just GHC 25 to go home.

Watch the video below: