Free entry! Register now to attend the Meristem Green Fest

Are you team fitfam? You love to keep fit and exercise?

Or Are you simply a fun-lover? You love to meet new people, unwind to great music and play exciting games?

If you are, Meristem Green Fest is just the place for you.

Date: Saturday, June 1st, 2019

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island

Time: 8am -10pm

Meristem Green Fest is set to be largest gathering of organic and healthy-living lovers in Nigeria. It is the ultimate festival with the perfect blend of fun, fitness, food, music, games, and much more. The line up of activities include exciting exercise sessions, yoga, aerobics, masterclasses, outdoor games, and musical performances.

The masterclasses will be hosted by celebrity speakers and industry experts with topics on healthy living & diet, organic skin & hair care, and financial literacy & financial growth. For the lovers of healthy food, there will be a live cooking masterclass, by a celebrity chef, on healthy Nigerian dishes.

The kids are not left out, the Meristem Green Fest will also have child-friendly activities so you can bring the kids along.

What are you waiting for? Register now for FREE on www.meristemgreenfest.com/guests

