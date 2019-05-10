Free cups of Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt for everyone!

On May 11th, this Saturday, Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt will be serving light, delicious and refreshing frozen yoghurt at Pinkberry Jakande & Aromire stores. Everyone who stops by between the hours of 2pm and 5pm will get a free Pinkberry Yoghurt.

This is the fourth weekend in a row that Pinkberry Yoghurt is bringing delicious excitement for everyone. So, clear your schedules, grab a few friends and hangout with Pinkberry come Saturday.

After all, A Cup of Pinkberry makes the world go round- A free cup will definitely keep it spinning.

So, our stores at Aromire and Jakande are open for free Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, come relax and unwind with friends, over the yummiest Frozen yoghurt treats yet.

See more information below:

Date: Saturday, May 11th, 2019

Time: 2PM – 5PM

Pinkberry Locations: Jakande Store:1 Ologolo Village Road, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos

Aromire Store: 11A Aromire Ave, Ikeja

Don’t miss this amazing treat!

