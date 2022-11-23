Fraudster who dresses like a woman to trick unsuspecting men arrested

A man identified as Muhammed Abubakar, has been arrested and dragged before a Chief Magistrate Court in Girei, Adamawa State, for disguising to trick people, particularly unsuspecting men.

Luck ran out on Abubakar on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, when he went to Girei market to buy an earring and was seen by a man who suspected that he wasn’t a lady as he dressed.

It was gathered that the suspicious man confronted the suspect, and immediately raised an alarm, after which Abubakar, who holds a Diploma in Business Management from the Adamawa State Polytechnic in Yola, was immediately nabbed.

Admitting that allegation peddled against him that he has been disguising, Abubakar said he routinely dressed in women’s clothes to go out with his female friends to obtain money from men needing romance.

The suspect added that his female collaborators would give him between N500 and N1,500 daily as his share of their loot.

Abubakar, who confessed that he adopted the female name of Fadi, told the court that it was his female accomplices that protected him each time any man wanted to have him, by telling the man that she (he) was in her menstrual period.