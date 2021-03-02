Justice Khobo sentenced Matthew after he pleaded guilty to fraud and impersonation.

Khobo, however, gave the convict an option to pay N300,000 as fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay N180, 000 as restitution and ordered that the convict’s phone should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

He said he hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those intending to commit such crimes.

The judge warned the convict not to indulge in any further act of criminality.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, E.K. Garba, told the court the convict posed as a white female and fraudulently deceived Mr John Caleb, an American to send him $1,100 in gift cards.

Garba said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 321 of the Penal Code.