An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, has remanded two men, Ibrahim Ayanbisi, 41, and Yusuf Muritala, 32 for alleged murder.

However, the defendants’ plea was not taken by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Omotosho, ordered the remand of the defendants at the Agodi prison and adjourned the case until Feb. 1, 2019 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants, whose addresses were not disclosed, were in court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Fatola, the accused and others now at large, on Dec. 10, 2018, allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

“The duo of Ayanbisi and Muritala, allegedly caused the death of one Yusuf Adesokan, 28, during the fracas by shooting him with a gun.

“The incident allegedly occurred during a fracas between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) over the control of parks at Agbowo express, Ibadan,’’ Fatola said.

He said that the offence was committed on Dec. 10, 2018 at about 9:30 a.m. at Agbowo express area, Ibadan.

Fatola said the offence contravened Section 316 and punishable under 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.