The now ‘hopeless’ man has opened up about how drugs have affected his life after a friend introduced him to it in High School.

He was born at Adabraka to Ghanaian parents who were based in Hamburg.

According to him, his grandfather was a diplomat, so he had the opportunity to spend part of his life abroad.

However, the now 47-year-old man’s life turned upside down after he met a friend called Big Johnny who introduced him to cocaine. All efforts to regain control over his life have not been fruitful since.

The reason we were friends was that he is knowledgeable, he could answer a lot of questions.

I remember those days he would roll his ganja very slim and when I took I became weak; I didn’t know he was mixing it with cocaine.

Then one day he introduced me to some of his friends who were into it and they were on another level. I knew it was crack but I didn’t know there was addiction part to it, he said in an interview with SVTV Africa.

The first day, the feeling I had was like a car was about to hit me. They were even laughing at me. He gave me Fanta to drink and that calmed me down. The next day I wanted the same feeling.

He revealed that his parents at one point sent him to a prayer camp in a bid to salvage his life from the drug addict but it all came to naught.

Eric ‘Addotey’ Addo has warned that drug is very addictive, so, once you try it, it will only take God’s grace and a professional psychiatric centre to remedy your situation.

Watch him in the video below as he narrates his story: