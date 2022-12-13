According to myjoyonline.com, he became the Deputy Chief Priest of the Alifia Shrine in 1978 and learned the skill of palm wine tapping and distilling of local gin.

“No one has ever defeated him in an alcohol-drinking competition, as he was able to consume large volumes of alcohol without getting drunk.

“After several attempts by his elder brother, he denounced his deity, gave his life to Christ in 1984, relocated and joined his elder brother at Assin Atwereboanda where they fellowshipped with the Methodist Church,” the news website reports.

Rt. Rev. Matthew Zikpi, former fetish priest becomes Bishop of Methodist Church of Ghana Pulse Ghana

However, following his decision to serve God and abandon idol worshipping, Rt. Rev. Zikpi obtained a Diploma in Ministry certificate from the Trinity Theological Seminary and a Theology Certificate with distinction from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He was then commissioned into the Ordained Ministry of the Methodist Church in 2001. Then in 2004, He was ordained as a Minister.

Rt. Rev. Zikpi server served the church in several capacities and rose through the ranks to become the Bishop of the newly inaugurated Ho Diocese.