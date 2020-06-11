SP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer in the state confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the victim was kidnapped by suspected criminals on Thursday at about 2 a.m. in his residence at Mayo – Belwa town, the headquarters of Mayo – Belwa Local Government Area.

“The command had already deployed Anti-kidnapping and Operation Farauta Squads for quick response and rescue missions,” Nguroje said.

NAN reports that Mayo – Belwa, Jada, Ganye and Toungo local government areas in southern Adamawa have been under siege due to the activities of kidnappers.

Alhaji Umaru Sanda, the Gangwari of Ganye Chiefdom, comprising Jada, Ganye and Toungo LGAs, recently raised alarm over the insecurity situation in his domain.

Sanda, who is among the first class traditional rulers in Adamawa, and large scale farmer, complained that the insecurity situation was threatening agricultural activity in the areas.

”Our people are well known farmers and agriculture is our economic drive and with the current insecurity, especially kidnapping, our people are now in fear to go to their farms.

”I am appealing to the appropriate authorities to do more in checkmating the activities of these criminals.

”On our part , we will support and cooperate with the government to ensure that the citizens live in peace without fear,” Sanda said.

The monarch urged the people to equally cooperate with the security operatives and to report any suspicious movements or character to the nearest security post.