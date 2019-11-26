Two children allegedly stolen by two women in Anambra, were on Monday, November 25, 2019, rescued by law enforcement.

Punch reports that the children who were allegedly whisked away from Enugwu Aguleri in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, were rescued in Nkpor in the Idemili Local Government Area of the state.

While handing over the children to their parents, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, quoted Anambra Commissioner of Police, John Abang, as warning parents to be aware of the whereabouts of their children.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, urges parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards, and caution them against following strangers.

“The CP further enjoins members of the public to report any suspicious person to the nearest police station or call the emergency police number," Mohammed stated.

The PPRO said the two women from Enugu and Imo states, who allegedly stole the children, had been arrested, adding that the case is under investigation after which the suspects will be charged.