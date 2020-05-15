Cevher Toktas, who plays for Bursa Yildirimspor in the Turkish Regional Amateur League, admitted to using a pillow to suffocate his son to death.

Goal reports that the footballer and his son were quarantined at a hospital after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Emmanuel Boateng and 40 players who have scored hat-trick against Barca in the past 91 years

Toktas is said to have later called doctors into the boy's room saying he was having trouble breathing, but the boy was confirmed death upon being rushed to intensive care.

Footballer murders 5-year-old son; blames Coronavirus

The boy was subsequently buried and declared to have passed away from COVID-19.

The footballer, however, later reported himself at the Carsi Police Station and confessed to killing his own son.

In his statement, provided by the Bursa Office of the Prosecutor, he said he never loved his son.

“I pressed a pillow on my son who was lying on his back. For 15 minutes, I pressed down on the pillow without lifting it up. My son was struggling during that time. After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow. Then I yelled for doctors to help to draw any suspicions away from me,” the statement reads.

“I never loved my younger son after he was born. I don’t know why I don’t love him. The sole reason why I killed him that day is because I didn’t like him. I don’t have any mental issues."

Toktas is currently awaiting trial, while the body of his deceased son has been exhumed for a new autopsy.