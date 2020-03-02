Alhaji Ahmadu Tulu, Chairman of the association in the local government, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Guri.

He said more than 1,000 cows were infected with the disease after its outbreak in January.

“Since the outbreak of this disease two months ago, over 20 cows have died and over 1,000 are infected,” Tulu said.

The chairman listed the symptoms of the disease to include fever, weight loss, loss of appetite, lameness, drop in milk production and blisters in the mouth and on feet.

He noted that the epidemic had brought untold hardship to herdsmen who depended on cattle breeding as their means of livelihood.

Also, Alhaji Kabiru Garki, the Head of Agriculture Department in the local government, confirmed the outbreak of the the disease.

He said the council had already acquired vaccines and other essential drugs to treat more than 1,500 cows that might be affected by the disease.

“As we speak, our team of veterinary doctors is already in Yola to treat all the affected cows.

“We are targeting over 1,500 cattle for the treatment which will also cover cows in Bella, Dukamaza and Almazuzu villages where the epidemic was reported.

“We have sufficient drugs in stock in case the number of affected cattle increases,” he assured.