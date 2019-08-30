FloorKraft, Nigeria’s first resilient flooring company opens a new showroom in Abuja, Nigeria

FloorKraft SPC flooring is a new, environmental friendly flooring, with zero formaldehyde emission (formaldehyde can cause a shortage of breath or nose irritation). It is fire resistant, the fireproof level of SPC flooring is B1 which implies that the fire will automatically stop burning within 5 seconds and will not produce harmful gas in the air.

We have a variety of colours and pattern choices that can be applied to home decoration, restaurants, office spaces, schools, hotels, spas, gyms, stores, shopping malls, hospitals and other public places.

So, say goodbye to smelly rugs and traditional nylon carpets.

FloorKraft SPC flooring has the best sound absorbing performance, compared to other floors, which makes it perfect for places needing a quiet environment such as libraries, and lecture halls.

Our SPC and Woven Vinyl flooring is second to none, because of its durability, antibacterial element, does not promote the growth of mold or mildew, anti-scratch, reusable after installation, anti-slip, 100% water-resistant, 100% eco-friendly and easy to maintain. It has a UV layer that protects it from fading and also safe for kids and pets.

FloorKraft offers excellent installation services, 15 years warranty on all flooring products purchased with lots of unique colors and patterns to choose from. Our flooring has a special uniclic technology which makes it very easy to install or uninstall (No glue).

Whatever your flooring needs, we’ve got you covered. Our team of experts will be glad to help you pick the product and design what is right for you and ensure proper installation.

In order to serve you better, we are expanding and will be opening a showroom in Abuja. You are invited to join us for a cocktail as we introduce our latest resilient flooring products in Abuja.

Date: Saturday, 31st August 2019, by 2:30pm

Venue: Suite 205, Obum Plaza, 16 Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse, Abuja.

