ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Flood sweeps away mother of 5 in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was said to have alighted into the middle of a flood from a tricycle she boarded out of fear.

Flood sweeps away mother of 5 in Anambra
Flood sweeps away mother of 5 in Anambra

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the incident happened when the mother of five, who hailed from Etti in the Nanka community, alighted from a tricycle in the middle of the flood.

Multiple reports claimed that the woman boarded the tricycle after she came out from a bank where she went to make some transactions.

The deceased, who had parked her motorcycle at a location, boarded a tricycle to the bank, after which she boarded another tricycle to go back to where she had parked her motorcycle to continue her journey to her destination before the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said, “While the tricycle was moving, the flood on the road affected the movement of the tricycle to the point that the tricyclist missed the track and lost control of the tricycle.

“Having sensed danger, she alighted from the tricycle in the middle of the flood in an attempt to save herself. But unfortunately, immediately after she stepped down, she missed her step and fell into a drainage where the flood was flowing through; and the flood washed her away immediately.

“Some of the other passengers in the tricycle and the tricyclist himself made efforts to rescue and pull her out of the flood, but to no avail, as the raging flood eventually swept her off.

“Many of those who attempted to rescue her also sustained varying degrees of injuries due to the effect of the flood.”

The flood was said to have dumped the woman’s corpse under a culvert of a big drainage at the front gate of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where she was later found the following day.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

We’ll strengthen Enugu people’s faith with impactful projects - Gov Mbah

We’ll strengthen Enugu people’s faith with impactful projects - Gov Mbah

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha's family is still looking forward to his return [Guardian]

Police drag suspected kidnappers to court, victim still missing after 1 year