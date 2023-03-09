ADVERTISEMENT
Five die, 15 injured in Enugu auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Five persons were killed in an auto crash on the Enugu-Awka-Onitsha Road on Thursday.

He said the two vehicles involved in the crash had a head-on collision while using a single lane.

“Twenty persons were in the two commercial vehicles; the five that died were three male and two female occupants,’’ he said.

He added that the injured were taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and to a private hospital on the Enugu-Awka-Onitsha Expressway.

Toby said corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Colliery Hospital mortuary in Enugu.

He blamed the accident on lack of lane discipline, over-speeding and brake failure.

Eyewitnesses, however, blamed the accident on the poor state of the road which compelled many motorists to drive against traffic rather than use the failed lane of the dual-carriageway.

