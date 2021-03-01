Fitness Challenge: Three Crowns breaks new 'Everybody is welcome campaign'

The Three Crowns Fitness campaign was established in 2016 to encourage every Nigerian, especially mothers to live healthy lifestyles by cultivating healthy habits.

The campaign continues to serve as a platform to help mums and families to keep fit, while emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle through nutrition.

Speaking on the campaign idea for 2021, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, noted that the theme of this year’s campaign, ‘Everybody is Welcome’ is borne out of the need for inclusivity, which means that this year, the brand is calling on people of every shape, form, size and sex to join the fitness challenge.

Everybody is welcome to work out with whatever unconventional and household tools in many exciting ways to keep fit.

She said “Three Crowns 30-days fitness challenge runs twice a year. It is designed to highlight the importance of healthy eating habits especially for Nigerian mums who prioritise the overall wellness of themselves and their families. So for 30 days we will engage consumers within the confines of their homes with exciting workout routines to have a healthy heart."

The campaign is scheduled to hold from February 20 to March 30. It will feature daily exercise videos targeted at consumers with different fitness threshold levels like ‘’Newbie (Beginners level), Wannabe (Standard level) and Pro (Advanced level) to exercise.

Consumers are urged to register on the brand website Three Crowns Fitness Challenge | Feminine Lounge and join the WhatsApp and Telegram groups to connect with a fitness coach who is available 24/7.

The exercise videos will be deployed daily across the brand’s digital platforms and consumers are expected to recreate same, repost on their social media handles and tag the handle @3crownsmilk, using the campaign hashtag #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge. Similarly, they can also share their videos directly on the WhatsApp and Telegram coaching groups.

Throughout the campaign, Saturday sessions will feature cardio dance exercises, which will be streamed real time across the brand’s social media pages. During these sessions, participants will be engaged and rewarded for participating in the weekly mini-workout challenge.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers, while acknowledging the important roles they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers, socially believed to be primary caregivers, are taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making fitness a lifestyle.

*This is a featured post.