The concert featured, apart from Davido and his DMW crew, performances from Soft, Danny S, MC Galaxy, Ice Prince etc. There was also a rare appearance from 9ice.

The ‘Gongo Aso’ singer praised Davido, noting the latter was a rich kid with strong street cred.

Tina and Timilehin vybed with FirstBank in the VIP section where they sat in comfortable seats rather than stand or sit in sand in the regular section.

Tina commended FirstBank for the ticket giveaway initiative. "It's a great way of connecting with young people like me," she said.

Throughout the Christmas and New Year season FirstBank is giving out VIP tickets to premium events in Lagos to some of its social media followers. The promo tagged #DecemberIssaVybe and #FirstBankIssaVybe is aimed at connecting with young people - old, new and potential customers - who work hard, play hard and aspire for more.

