RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

First major rain in Ibadan causes minor damage, blocks waterways

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday witnessed the first major rain which started at 5.30 pm with heavy winds and strong downpour, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

First major rain in Ibadan causes minor damage, blocks waterways
First major rain in Ibadan causes minor damage, blocks waterways

NAN reports that the downpour caused minor damages to some weak structures of houses fenced with corrugated sheets and wood.

Recommended articles

NAN reports that due to the downpour, some residents illegally disposed of their waste into the waterways, thereby blocking the gutters and waterways and hindering the free flow of water.

Also, some roads were littered with dirt as the rain overflowed to the roads due to clogged drainages.

Some commuters took to the roads as the rain reduced its force at about 7.00 p.m. causing traffic gridlock on the major roads.

Mrs Alice Aborishade said it was imperative for residents to stop the habit of clogging waterways, so as to avert flooding.

“Let everyone take a cue from the past and stop the act of pouring dirt into waterways when it rains,” Aborishade said.

A community leader, Mr Akin Amao, said the rain would help reduce heat being experienced and will bring comfort to all and sundry.

“I am sure farmers will be delighted as it has rained and it will help their preparation for farming this year.

“We need rain to be normal so that food prices will crash,” Amao said.

Mr Mayowa Oluyinka said as most gutters are now blocked, it will require some shop owners to do extra work of clearing the dirt in the morning.

“We must ensure a clean environment to be free of health hazards and outbreak of diseases, especially now that the outbreak of Lassa Fever has been reported in the state. We must ensure that we are safe from whatever that could be harmful,” Oluyinka said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine

UN Security Council condemns Russian strike on Ukraine nuclear power plant

UN Security Council condemns Russian strike on Ukraine nuclear power plant

Ukraine: More stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja in 3rd batch of evacuation

Ukraine: More stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja in 3rd batch of evacuation

#EndSARS: Catholic Priest demands N250m from police over brother’s death

#EndSARS: Catholic Priest demands N250m from police over brother’s death

Atiku salutes Obasanjo @ 85

Atiku salutes Obasanjo @ 85

Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore

Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore

2022 UTME: We may not extend deadline for registration - Registrar

2022 UTME: We may not extend deadline for registration - Registrar

2023: Nobody should feel threatened by my ambition - Tinubu

2023: Nobody should feel threatened by my ambition - Tinubu

NDLEA decorates MC Oluomo as ambassador on war against drug abuse

NDLEA decorates MC Oluomo as ambassador on war against drug abuse

Trending

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Eyewitnesses gather to catch a glimpse of dead couple inside a car

Lovers found dead in a car along highway were not having sex - Police

Lovers found dead in a car along highway were not having sex - Police. (VanguardNGR)

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

70-year-old virgin wants a 21-year-old man, explains why she’s never had a lover (video)

Genevieve