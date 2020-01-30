Agbalenyo Nelson, an unemployed graduate who happens to be a father of two children did not see any wisdom in continuing to parade the streets with job application letters when a series of them already distributed have yielded no results.

He graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with first-class certificate in Marketing and Economics but he could not find his desired job.

Well, as the first-class certificate in itself could not pay the bills and Agbalenyo did not want to go hungry and be unable to fend for his family, he thought it prudent to do away with pride and ego.

He chose to start roasting plantain in the streets as a means of income.

The Marketing and Economics graduate is not the regular roasted plantain seller you usually see in the streets. He is one with a difference.

He appears well-dressed in a suit and tie to attract more buyers, and it has been working for him.

Some photos circulating online show him dressed in a white long sleeve shirt with a Ghana flag-branded tie while roasting the plantain.

Well, the roasted plantain business is just a temporary means of income for Agbalenyo. His main ambition is to become a politician, and he believes the dream will come to pass eventually.

”I am a businessman who is married with four kids and has completed his senior high school and my tertiary education at KNUST successful but with no job I have also submitted my applications to so many company’s in Ghana but none of them offer me a job then,” Agbalenyo Nelson wrote on Facebook, according to Mynewsghana.net.

”I decided creates a job on my own here I am selling plantain at the roadside with all the kind of certificate have my first class in marketing, first in economics, etc, just to take care of my family for it’s my prayer that one day I will get a different job because it was my dream to become a politicians and I strongly believe that my dream must come to past,” he added.