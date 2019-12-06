The Chief Public Affairs of the service, Mr Dosunmu Jamiu, who confirmed the development, added that two other victims sustained various degrees of burnt.

“The rescued victim has been taken to the Alimosho General Hospital where he is receiving treatment,” Jamiu said in a statement.

It said, “Two people were trapped in a fire disaster at Iyana Odo Bus Stop in Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos state on Thursday."

Jamiu in the statement also quoted the Acting Head of Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs Adeseye Margaret, as saying that the agency would continue to serve the people of Lagos State.

Adeseye was also quoted to have said that the state fire service was determined to ensure that fire incidents were contained to the barest minimum in the state.

She said that the organisation would continue to guarantee the safety of the lives and property of the residents of the state.

The statement by the PRO said that preliminary investigation had revealed that a cleric was performing a spiritual bath for a man.

It stated that the cleric had attempted to light a candle and the spark from it ignited a fire from an oil spillage caused by pipeline vandalism.

It said that men from Ikotun Fire Station were drafted to the scene and were supported by their counterparts from Abesan Fire Station.

The spokesman in the statement also said that men from the Agege Fire Station carried out a rescue operation at No. 16, Oladimeji Oladipupo St., Enilolobo Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga.

”The rescue operation was carried out on a 24-year- old boy, Yusuf Olajide, who accidentally fell into a well.

”Olajide suspected to have died in the well was, however, rescued alive by the men of the fire service, ” the statement said.