Fire razes residential apartment in UCH Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The inferno was caused by an electrical surge.

University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan (Guardian)
University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan (Guardian)

An official of the Oyo State Fire Service, while confirming the incident on condition of anonymity, said the fire had been put out.

A witness in UCH said there was no loss of life in the incident, adding that only documents were essentially lost to the fire outbreak.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the inferno was caused by an electrical surge.

The witness said that the minimal loss recorded was due to the swift response from the state firemen to curtail the fire outbreak.

“There were about three fire fighting vehicles deployed to the scene and there were no casualty.

“The apartment is toward the East Gate going toward ABH in a quadrangle, some documents were lost, but there was no loss of life,” the source recounted.

However, the UCH Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmi Adetuyibi, could not be reached for comments on the incident as her lines had been switched off.

