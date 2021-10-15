RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire razes Premium Times head office in Abuja

The fire destroyed the office of the Editor-in-Chief and sprayed soot on the newsroom and other offices.

Premium-Times-HQ in Abuja (Premium Times)

A section of the Premium Times head office in Abuja was razed by fire on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The fire, which was said to have started around 1:30 pm from the office of the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed destroyed the newspaper’s newsroom.

According to the news platform, the newspaper's editors were alerted to the incident by a thick smoke billowing from Mojeed’s office, who had left the office for Jumaat.

The federal and FCT fire services were immediately contacted.

But before the firefighters arrived at the scene, staff and witnesses were reported to have fought the inferno using extinguishers.

Premium Times reports that the fire destroyed the office of the Editor-in-Chief and sprayed soot on the newsroom and other offices.

Computers, printers, furniture and documents in Mojeed’s office were also destroyed.

