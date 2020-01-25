Days after pipelines exploded at Abule Egba, a Lagos market in Mushin has been razed down by fire in the early hours of Saturday, January 25, 2020.

The fire gutted the plywood boards section of the market.

In a video of the burning market published by Instablog9ja, a voice in the background said the inferno affected six houses.

But a source who spoke to Pulse from the scene of the fire incident said about 11 houses were razed down, adding that a mosque was also affected.

He said the fire started around 12 am on Saturday. He added that building and furniture materials worth billions of naira were destroyed in the fire.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, January 19, 2020, petroleum pipelines exploded at Abule Egba area of the state.

The explosion which occurred around 8.30 pm, reportedly left five persons dead, while 11 buildings, 17 shops and 36 vehicles, including 33 trucks, were consumed by the inferno.