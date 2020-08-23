According to LASEMA, the fire, which reportedly started from an unidentified shop, affected a total of 14 shops and 16 kiosks.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Sunday said that 16 kiosks and 14 shops were gutted by fire at the Adeniji Adele Market in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the agency received a call through the Toll Free Lines 767/112 about 3.13 a.m. on Sunday, adding that the LASEMA Response Team collaborated with other responders immediately to put out the fire.

“With a response time of under 10 minutes, the wee hours fire outbreak operation was promptly attended to; the fire has been tentatively attributed to electrical malfunctions.

“The fire, which reportedly started from an unidentified shop, affected a total of 14 shops and 16 kiosks.

“It was finally curtailed by the combined efforts of the responders,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.