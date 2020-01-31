The Chairman, Lagos Island Local Government, Mr Adetoyese Olusi, has stressed the need to educate residents and traders in the area against fire outbreaks.

Olusi identified their failure to adhere to safety rules and regulations is the major cause of frequent fire disasters in the area.

Olusi made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

The chairman expressed concern over frequent loss of lives and property by residents and traders to inferno.

“For instance, there is always a strict regulation that you must leave some metres before installing generating sets, but the buildings are now too close for comfort.

“We need education of the whole of us on fire safety because any slightest mistake can cause a lot of damage.

“So, we need more of enlightenment and education in terms of keeping the environment tidy, enforcing rules and laws.

“We are all enforcers, if every individual that walks on the street sees a law breaker and he or she is ready to go to any length that law should be enforced, we would all be able to sleep in comfort,” Olusi said.

He said in spite of the fire outbreaks, many traders at Martins and Ali Balogun St. were still engaging in indiscriminate trading around the area of fire incident.

The chairman said the local government had the responsibility to enforce laws by applying sanctions against defaulters, while it is the duty of both the Federal and the State Governments to enact the relevant laws.

“It is quite unfortunate that people blame government but we residents and traders are responsible for the frequent fire outbreaks.

“Government regulates but the governor, commissioners and chairman cannot come to the market everyday.

“Once there is a regulation laid down, we are all supposed to keep strictly to it. But how many traders and developers keep to the regulations?

“We should all know that lawlessness is not in the best interest of us all,” Olusi said.

He, however, commended the efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Federal Fire Service, Julius Berger and other relevant agencies for working hard to contain the fire outbreak in his area.