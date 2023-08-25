Fire outbreak in residential house in Anambra

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, on Friday in Onitsha. Agbili said the service received a distress call of fire outbreak in a residential building at Obiofia Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area at about 7:02 p. m. on Thursday.

“We immediately deployed our fire truck and diligent firefighters to the fire scene to fight, extinguish and control the fire.

“The cause of the fire outbreak was as a result of an electric spark from power surge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The building was seriously burnt by the fire but no life was lost during the fire fighting.