Fuel scarcity: Fire kills illegal petrol marketer and wife in Jos

An eye witness and neighbour, b, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that “Pam runs an illegal petrol business at Zawan Junction.

“In the morning, he was called upon to get more supply from a fuel station, so he rushed back home to get some empty gallons to hoard scarce petrol.

“In a bid to empty some of the gallons that had fuel in them, suddenly there was fire outburst in the kitchen were the gallons were kept and Pam was trapped.

“His wife, Mercy, who had gone out earlier returned and saw smoke emitting from the house.

“She went into the house to save her husband, but was equally trapped in the inferno,’’ Alphonsus said.

She added that the couple left a four-month-old baby who had earlier been taken away by Pam’s mother at an earlier visit.