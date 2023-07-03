ADVERTISEMENT
Fire guts popular hotel, Soprom in Onitsha

An early morning fire has gutted the popular Soprom Hotel in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra, and property worth millions of naira were lost to the inferno.

Ikenga said that the fire started around 4:30 a.m. and the force immediately deployed its men to the scene to maintain law order.

We got the information at about 4:30 a.m. and our men were quickly deployed to the scene to cordon off the area.

“We don’t want the situation where people will take advantage of the fire incident to steal properties and other valuables.

“The situation is under control; we are happy that no life was loss, our men are still there, the fire service operatives are also there,” Ikenga said.

NAN also contacted the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, via several phone calls and text messages, but he neither returned the calls nor responded to the text messages as at press time.

