Fire guts popular hotel, Soprom in Onitsha

Ikenga said that the fire started around 4:30 a.m. and the force immediately deployed its men to the scene to maintain law order.

“We got the information at about 4:30 a.m. and our men were quickly deployed to the scene to cordon off the area.

“We don’t want the situation where people will take advantage of the fire incident to steal properties and other valuables.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation is under control; we are happy that no life was loss, our men are still there, the fire service operatives are also there,” Ikenga said.