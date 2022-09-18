RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire guts petrol-laden tanker in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that a petroleum-laden tanker had been gutted by fire in Badeggi village, along Bida- Lapai road in Bida Local Government Area of Niger.

Fire from petrol tanker destroyed many lives and properties.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the state Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday in Minna that the incident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Tsukwam, said that the tanker was conveying PMS to Abuja, adding, ” while in motion, the tanker started leaking.

‘The driver parked and tried to fix the leakage, a fire from a tea shop ignited, followed the trail of the leakage and set the tanker ablaze, as well as two other articulated vehicles.”

Tsukam said that four people were involved in the incident, but they all unhurt.

He explained that the men of FRSC RS7.24 Bida, fire service personnel and other security agencies were at the scene managing the situation.

The sector commander advised drivers of articulated vehicles to always ensure safety of their vehicles while on the roads to avoid unnecessary crashes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

