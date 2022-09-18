Fire guts petrol-laden tanker in Niger

Tsukwam, said that the tanker was conveying PMS to Abuja, adding, ” while in motion, the tanker started leaking.

‘The driver parked and tried to fix the leakage, a fire from a tea shop ignited, followed the trail of the leakage and set the tanker ablaze, as well as two other articulated vehicles.”

Tsukam said that four people were involved in the incident, but they all unhurt.

He explained that the men of FRSC RS7.24 Bida, fire service personnel and other security agencies were at the scene managing the situation.