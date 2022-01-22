RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire guts new Lafia Motor Park

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

It took the personnel of Fire Service in the state several hours to put out the fire.

Fire guts new Lafia Motor Park (Punch)
Fire guts new Lafia Motor Park (Punch)

An inferno has razed shops at the new Lafia Motor Park, Nasarawa State, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

Recommended articles

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the scene of the incident learnt that the fire started on Friday night and lasted till early hours of Saturday.

It, however, took the personnel of Fire Service in the state several hours to put out the fire.

Speaking on the incident, the State Coordinator of Fire Service, Mrs Hanatu George, said they got a distress call on Friday night and responded immediately.

George, however, said that although no life was lost, investigation had begun to ascertain the cause of the fire.

One of the victims of the fire disaster, Ejike Igwe, a car spare parts seller, said his entire shop was razed by the inferno.

Igwe, who said he could not quantify his goods lost to the fire disaster, appealed for assistance from spirited Nigerians.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday

COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday

‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

#JusticeforHanifa: Ganduje vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old schoolgirl

#JusticeforHanifa: Ganduje vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old schoolgirl

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness