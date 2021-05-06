Fire guts fabrics section of Cairo Market in Oshodi
Emergency responders are said to have arrived the scene to put out the fire.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
According to Punch, spokesperson for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor has confirmed the incident.
Okunbor said emergency responders have arrived the scene and are battling to put out the fire.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng