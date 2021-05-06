RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire guts fabrics section of Cairo Market in Oshodi

Emergency responders are said to have arrived the scene to put out the fire.

Cairo market in Oshodi on fire (Vanguard)
The fabrics section of Cairo market in the Oshodi Local Government Area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

According to Punch, spokesperson for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor has confirmed the incident.

Okunbor said emergency responders have arrived the scene and are battling to put out the fire.

Details later...

