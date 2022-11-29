Fire guts 150 shops in Kachako Market in Kano State

He said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

“We received a distress call at Takai Fire Station at about 01:13p.m from the Local Government Security Service Unit and we immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:21p.m to stop the fire from spreading to the other shops.

“The dimension of the market premises is about 2,000 feet by 1,500 feet used as a central market.

“We successfully saved about 800 shelters from the fire’’ the state,“ the statement said.