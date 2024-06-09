Fire destroys soap factory in Anambra

Chukwudi Chiketa, Chief Fire Officer, Anambra Fire Service, confirmed this development to newsmen in Onitsha.

According to Chiketa; the Anambra Fire Service received a distress call at 01:40 a.m., about a fire outbreak in a mini soap factory and plastic waste ground at Amanato Street.

“The state firefighters and a fire truck were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They fought and contained the fire, and prevented it from hitting a four-storey building,” he said.

He said that the cause of the fire was still unknown and no life was lost.

He said that the firemen departed the scene of the fire at 03:40 a.m.