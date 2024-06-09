ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire destroys soap factory in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the cause of the fire was still unknown and no life was lost.

Fire destroys soap factory in Anambra
Fire destroys soap factory in Anambra

Recommended articles

Chukwudi Chiketa, Chief Fire Officer, Anambra Fire Service, confirmed this development to newsmen in Onitsha.

According to Chiketa; the Anambra Fire Service received a distress call at 01:40 a.m., about a fire outbreak in a mini soap factory and plastic waste ground at Amanato Street.

The state firefighters and a fire truck were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They fought and contained the fire, and prevented it from hitting a four-storey building,” he said.

He said that the cause of the fire was still unknown and no life was lost.

He said that the firemen departed the scene of the fire at 03:40 a.m.

He advised people to take precautions to prevent fire incidents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

More headaches for Edo APC as key chieftain resigns ahead of guber election

More headaches for Edo APC as key chieftain resigns ahead of guber election

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

‘Don’t fight witchdoctors; they’re useful too’ - Museveni urges church

‘Don’t fight witchdoctors; they’re useful too’ - Museveni urges church

Kano anti-graft body probes alleged fraud in Gov Yusuf's cash gift to hawkers

Kano anti-graft body probes alleged fraud in Gov Yusuf's cash gift to hawkers

Aisha Yesufu wants Senate scrapped to bring down cost of governance

Aisha Yesufu wants Senate scrapped to bring down cost of governance

NDLEA intercepts 175,000 bottles of codeine shipment from India

NDLEA intercepts 175,000 bottles of codeine shipment from India

Stop exit of multinational companies from Nigeria, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

Stop exit of multinational companies from Nigeria, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

APC chieftain advocates merger of House of Reps, Senate

APC chieftain advocates merger of House of Reps, Senate

Tanzanian threatens US to pay him $27 million for helping to find Osama bin Laden

Tanzanian threatens US to pay him $27 million for helping to find Osama bin Laden

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun [Techpoint Africa]

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun

Father of late Mohbad, Joseph Aloba [Premium Times]

Mohbad’s father breaks down in tears as US lab denies conducting toxicology test

Businessman sentence to 3 years imprisonment for trafficking 7.50kg of hemp

Businessman conceals 7.50 kg hemp in nylon bag disguised with crayfish, bitter leaf

File photo

Ghanaian businessman found dead in hotel during South Korea-Africa summit