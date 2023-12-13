ADVERTISEMENT
Fire destroys 17 offices in Gwale LGA Secretariat in Kano State

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 406 Peugeot, one Haice bus and a station wagon ambulance were slightly burnt.

Kano Fire Service ( The Sun Nigeria)
Kano Fire Service ( The Sun Nigeria)

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano. Abdullahi said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"We received a distress call at about 03:43 am from Abdullahi Hassan that there was a fire outbreak at Gwale Secretariat.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 03:46 a.m to bring the fire under control,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that the ground floor of about 300 x 200ft used as office and others, totaling 17, were completely razed down. He also said that a 406 Peugeot, one Haice bus and a station wagon ambulance were slightly burnt.

He said that the cause of the fire was being investigated by the service.

