You both get into the age long drawn argument about who gets to watch first. This happens at least three times a week in every Nigerian home and it’s not always pretty.

Eventually, somebody will have his or her way while others are left dissatisfied and most times bored.

But, must it always be this way? Why can’t everybody enjoy the TV content they want in the same house and at the same time without interference? What exactly is the fix to this problem?

Because this is quite a problem in most Nigerian homes, the Pulse team decided to carry out a little research on how to put an end to this menacing problem.

You’ll be surprised at what we discovered during our research. Not only did we discover a solution to this problem, but we found out that the solution has been available for a while. Yeah, we were shocked too. What did we find? Well, we found the DStv app.

Initially, the team thought it was just another app created because some executive somewhere thought it was “cool” to have an app and they decided to build one. We quickly found out that wasn’t the case. The app is a fully functional OTT platform that allows subscribers to do many things on their devices.

The app is an easy and convenient way to stream live TV, catch up on your favorite series, movies, and sports highlights or download to watch later offline.

It offers you a great catalogue of live shows like football matches, and other general entertainment content. All you need to do is whip out your mobile phone, open your DStv App and stream all the live-action.

The best part? With one subscription, an entire family can watch different things on up to four devices – simultaneously!

We thought there was no solution to the usual TV remote battle but alas the solution already exists. The app is basically everything you need to avoid a family remote battle or even hiding it. It’s really amazing, but don’t take our word for it, download it from the play store or Apple store and see for yourself.

No need to tell us “Thank you”, we had fun working on this one. Ok, bye!

*This is a featured post.