Finalists unveiled in Benin for Remy Producers Trilogy - Season 1

Benin City was the place to be last weekend, as music lovers, influencers and fans gathered at Rave Lavida for an exciting night At the Club with Remy Martin. Award-winning music artiste, Timaya; the energy gad himself, Do2dtun and DJ Neptune got the crowd going all night.

At the event, finalists were picked for Season 1 of Rémy

Producers Trilogy. The selected finalists will compete with other finalists across the country for a chance to create a song and video with super producer, Sarz, Phyno, and Clarence Peters.

Remy Producers Trilogy Season 1 continues as the qualifying event heads to Lagos on October 5th, for the final regional selection process. Interested audio and video producers in Lagos can still submit their entries. Entries close on October 1st.

For more information visit the website https://remyproducers.ng/ or follow @RemyMartinNG on Instagram

See more photos from the events below;

