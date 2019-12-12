Matilda Mark, a final year law student of Rivers State University, has been stabbed to death after being raped by unknown assailants.

Punch reports that the deceased was attacked in her private apartment outside the school’s hostel.

It was gathered that the 24-year-old was found laying lifeless in her pool of blood after she was attacked.

According to a source, the assailants broke into the victim’s apartment at night and allegedly raped her before stabbing her to death.

The deceased was reported to be living with other female students of the tertiary institution, but on the night she was raped after which she got killed, Mark was the only one at home.

“Her killers broke into her room near the Rivers State University campus’ main gate. The compound is close to other houses; we only knew her as Mark and she was 24 years old. She danced ballet at the Salvation Ministry during our papa’s 57th birthday celebration.

“When the news broke on Tuesday, her friends and other final year law students could not attend classes due to the shock. I heard that Mark lived with two other female students, who were not around on the night of the incident," the source said.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni said while investigation was ongoing to fish out those behind the murder, it had not been confirmed that the victim was raped before being stabbed to death.

“That she was raped is not the true reflection of what happened. But I can confirm that a young woman of about 24 years of age, who was staying off campus, was killed on Tuesday by assailants,” the PPRO was quoted as saying.

Omoni added that the body of the deceased had been recovered and deposited in a mortuary.