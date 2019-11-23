Filmhouse Cinema is now open in landmark village; Victoria Island - be part of the movie at Coca-Cola’s MX4D experience

MX4D® Motion EFX Theatre, the newest evolution in the 4D cinema experience, provides a totally immersive environment, where you actually "feel" the action on the screen from the built-in motion and effects in the seats and theatre around you.
Your MX4D® theatre seat will move in sync with the movie action and special EFX generators in the cinema, allowing you to “feel” the movie’s motion, jolts, pokes, wind, water, even scents. Experience MX4D at Filmhouse Cinema Landmark
The Filmhouse Cinema Landmark Features
- 6 state of the art Screens,
- The first MX4D screen in Africa
- A private cinema offering called The Cube
- 7.1 Surround Sound
- Laser Projection Systems
- Self Service ticket systems
- A kids play area
- A bar
About Filmhouse Cinemas
Filmhouse Cinemas Limited is a dynamic film exhibition company with a vision to be the no. 1 cinema brand in Nigeria. It is Nigeria’s largest multiplex chain with over 11 sites across 6 cities and more in the pipeline.
Filmhouse has redefined movie experiences in Nigeria making it truly a 7-star experience. Each Filmhouse property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics.
Beyond the normal screens, Filmhouse also has The Cube, Signature Screens for the discerning audience and the new Filmhouse Landmark brand which comes complete with a children’s play area and the brand new MX4D® EFX Theatre for an immersive experience.
Filmhouse brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with the new MX4D site. Some of the key site features of their sites include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms.
For easy and convenient ticket booking, Filmhouse offers online booking at www.filmhouseng.com
