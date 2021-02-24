Police in Uganda are reported to have arrested the two witchdoctors in Mitooma district of the country.

The suspects have been accused of allegedly raping a female student of Kampala International University (KIU) and stealing Shs2.9 million from her in addition.

Reports say the victim happens to be a Social Work and Social Administration (SWASA) student who had reportedly gone to the witchdoctors’ shrine to ask for a charm to stop her boyfriend from dating another girl.

The spokesperson of the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police, Martial Tumusiime, identifies the suspects as Nazario Bazarwa, 72, and his assistant, David Bamwetaki, all residents of Nyantoma parish Kashenshero sub-county in Mitooma district.

Martial Tumusiime explained that the two men told the student to spend the night in the shrine and that medicine she was seeking would be administered in her private part the following morning.

She agreed that the said medicine should be “administered in her private part” but during the night, the fetish priest and his assistant forcibly had sex with her.

Tumusiime added that the two suspects have been charged with rape and obtaining money by false pretence and the file is already at state attorney’s office for prosecution.

In other news, a 26-year-old mother of one has recounted how being born in a poor family forced her to do all manner of things including sleeping with snakes, eating human flesh, having sex with over a hundred men and getting married five times, all between ages 17 and 25.

The Kenyan woman identified as Cecilia Wambui confessed during an interview on Radio Maisha Morning Show.

She explained to the show host Emmanuel Mwashumbe that poverty forced her to commit satanic rituals to attract rich men.

“I was 17, and in Form Four when I met a driver who made a pass at me. Coming from a very poor family, I was impressed that he owned a TV, gas cooker and radio. I eloped with him but we broke up within three months. I was pregnant for him but I terminated the pregnancy,” Cecilia Wambui recounted.

Aside from having slept with over a hundred men between the ages of 17 and 25, Wambui revealed that she lost count of abortions she underwent after the first one.

The young woman further disclosed that in her attempt to seek help, she ended up getting spiritually imprisoned by a satanic church which forced her to sleep with evil spirits, snakes and eat human flesh.

“I sought to get saved and was introduced to a fake church where I used to sleep with spirits. I could just sit and find myself in mortuaries and burials.

“I joined the church in February and didn’t feel the need to sleep with men as spirits would satisfy my needs. It got to a point where I was addicted and wanted to see gory images like dead bodies being washed in the morgue,” she added.

According to Cecilia Wambui, the pastor of the church brainwashed her and forced her to marry a church member who she barely knew.

The pastor, she alleged tormented her in her dreams and told her not to seek medical attention when she fell ill, saying God would heal her.

“They had brainwashed me; the pastor told me to give him all household items as they were bought by ‘sponsors’. They organized marriage with one of the church members saying ‘heaven had decided that I marry him’- we had known each other for three weeks.

Whenever I slept, I dreamed of the pastor telling me to touch his privates, and a black snake would appear. I used to enjoy it and felt it was okay. The snake would appear whenever I closed my eyes; I feared sleeping in matatus (Kenyan commuter omnibuses). I started getting sick but the pastor told me I should not go to the hospital as ‘God would heal me'”.