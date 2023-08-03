ADVERTISEMENT
Fence climber attacks estate security guard with a knife

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have thrown the knife at the security guard during questioning.

He made his way into the estate by scaling fences [ParadiseEstates/facebook]
It was reported that he made his way into the estate by scaling fences from the neighbouring University View Estate.

David jumped into the estate, claiming some yet-to-be known people were pursuing him.

Speaking of the incident, one of the estate’s security guards, identified simply as Rafel, stated, "The suspect claimed to have been under threat by people who chased him.

"When asked why he was being chased and what his offence was, he refused to disclose his offence. He attacked my partner, Sunny, with a knife while the interrogation was ongoing.

"He wanted to throw the knife but he couldn't as his attempt failed. He was then caught again. He then narrated how he made his way into the estate from University View Estate."

Items recovered from the suspect include clothes, shoes and a knife.

This development came a few days after a 54-year-old man was arrested for beating his lover to death over a misunderstanding in Calabar, Cross River State.

The suspect, according to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO ), Irene Ugbo, attacked the victim, identified simply as Ndereke, during a misunderstanding.

"The police rushed the victim to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH). Unfortunately, she didn’t make it, as she was certified dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

"Following established protocols, her remains were deposited in the morgue for autopsy, to shed more light on the exact cause of her death," she added.

The suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

